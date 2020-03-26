Techniquest Hosts Online Experiments to try at Home During Self-Isolation

Wales’ largest Science and discovery centre hosts online experiments for followers to try at home during self-isolation

A global attempt of stopping the spread of Covid-19 has meant disruption to our daily routines, businesses forced to close and children unable to attend school. As the majority of people self-isolate, social media is being used in new ways to communicate with one another, entertain, educate and keep fit. You’d usually watch a science experiment online or on TV with the strict message, “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME”; but Wales’ very own Techniquest is showcasing a whole load of awesome science experiments -where viewers are encouraged to get hands on and bring science to life from the comfort of their own homes.

Techniquest was forced to close its doors last week after Government recommendations to limit the spread of Covid-19. As a charity the closure comes as a huge financial blow, but the team hope to keep their followers entertained online through interactive experiments and demonstrations, highlighting the support needed from the public over the coming months.

Going live from Monday 23rd March across Techniquest’s online channels, viewers can tune in to daily ‘How To’s’ and live demonstrations; – with options to make their own Lava Lamp and even defy the laws of gravity. All videos are pre-recorded, meaning viewers can watch multiple times and share with friends and family. Viewers will also be encouraged to share their own creations with the Techniquest team when appropriate; using the hashtag #TQatHome.

Techniquest was due to open its brand-new centre in May of this year, but plans have been temporarily suspended amid the Covid-19 global outbreak. The ‘Science Capital’ will bring over 50 brand-new, innovative exhibits to Cardiff Bay and bring new offerings to a more diversified audience. During this time, Techniquest is working hard to push its charity message whilst also keeping followers entertained.

Tune in daily from 12pm across the following channels –

Facebook: @TQCardiff

Twitter: @Techniquest

Instagram: @TQCardiff

YouTube: www.youtube.com/techniquest

Website: www.techniquest.org

OR

