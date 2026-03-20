Technical Broadcast Bootcamp Set to Support Sector Growth in Wales

A new training initiative is set to support the development of technical talent within Wales’ growing broadcast sector.

The Broadcast Engineering & Technical Operations Bootcamp is an intensive, industry-led programme designed to equip participants with practical experience in modern live broadcasting environments. Delivered in partnership with Whisper TV, Tramshed Tech and Cardiff and Vale College, the programme is fully funded by Cardiff Capital Region.

Running across six immersive days, the bootcamp will take place from 7–9 April and 14–16 April 2026. Participants will explore the systems, infrastructure and technologies that underpin live broadcast production, with a focus on areas such as IP broadcasting, live systems integration and engineering operations.

The programme is aimed at individuals pursuing early-career technical roles, graduates, technically minded learners, and those transitioning into the broadcast industry from other sectors.

This bootcamp is not an entry-level creative course, but is designed for those ready to engage with complex technical workflows within the broadcast environment. Applicants are expected to have some prior technical experience, whether through formal training or hands-on practice, including familiarity with technical equipment, basic production or IT systems, or an interest in engineering and problem-solving.

Those interested in taking part in the Broadcast Engineering & Technical Operations Bootcamp can apply here.