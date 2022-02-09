Techcast – ﻿Episode Three: Get Bought

Wales boasts one of the UK’s most exciting Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) sectors with businesses north and south contributing to the industry’s success. But how can we help this sector grow? What more should be done to help start-ups? How can TMT businesses overcome the challenges to growth? And what about those looking to profit from the success of their TMT company by selling and exiting the business?

In this new three-part podcast series by NatWest Cymru, the bank’s Head of TMT in Wales, Gemma Yorke, talks to leading experts and entrepreneurs from the sector to answer these questions.

Episode Three: Get Bought

If you have a successful TMT business when is the right time to sell it? In this final episode, Gemma and her guests discuss what considerations you need to take, what the options are, and what is the right way to sell. They also look at what it feels like to exit a business you have owned. Her guests include Simon Powell, CEO Inspiretec; and Gary Partridge, Managing Director Lexington Corporate finance.