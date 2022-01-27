Techcast – ﻿Episode One: Get Backed

Wales boasts one of the UK’s most exciting Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) sectors with businesses North and South contributing to the industry’s success. But how can we help this sector grow? What more should be done to help start-ups? How can TMT businesses overcome the challenges to growth? And what about those looking to profit from the success of their TMT company by selling and exiting the business?

In this new three-part podcast series by NatWest Cymru, the bank’s Head of TMT in Wales, Gemma Yorke, talks to leading experts and entrepreneurs from the sector to answer these questions.

Episode One: Get Backed.

Gemma and her guests discuss what TMT businesses need to do to be ready for investment and secure the funding they need, as well as other tips for success when starting a business in the sector. Her guests include Carol Hall, Regional Manager, Angels Invest Wales; Matthew Denney, tax partner at Bevan and Buckland Accountants; Gino Brancazio, engagement manager for Technation; and Dan Swygart, serial fundraiser and entrepreneur