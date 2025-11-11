Tech Startup Aims to Bring Clarity to Car Insurance Information

A tech startup is aiming to help drivers to understand and evaluate car insurance options.

Founded in Wales by industry professional Ryan Hughes, Brumble is positioning itself as a credible and trusted information source that helps motorists make confident, informed decisions about their financial options.

Having spent years working on the provider side of price comparison platforms, founder Ryan said he saw how complex and confusing motoring products could be for consumers.

“After years working with price comparison sites from the provider side, I wanted to build something I’d genuinely trust and use myself,” said Ryan. “Brumble isn’t just about introducing tools to compare prices — it’s about understanding what you’re buying. Our goal is to become the go-to source for honest, straightforward information about car-related financial services, from insurance to finance. We’re starting small, but we’re building something that puts trust and clarity above everything else.”

Brumble’s brand identity and website were developed in partnership with Welsh advertising agency Ubiquity.

“Partnering with Ubiquity was an easy decision,” added Ryan. “They immediately understood our mission to bring trust and clarity to a space that can often feel opaque. Their data-driven, insight-focused approach has helped ensure Brumble communicates in a way that’s clear, relevant, and impactful for our audience.”

Brumble's roadmap includes expanding into car finance insights and comparison tools.