Tech Firm We Build Bots Appoints Andy Feltham as its New Product Director

Andy Feltham has joined AI and intelligent automation company, We Build Bots, as its Product Director.

Andy brings nearly 20 years’ experience in product innovation, having previously been given the title of Master Inventor by IBM. Andy was awarded this title in recognition of an extensive patent portfolio, and his other previous roles include Emerging Technology Manager at IBM and VP of Innovation at Filament AI. He joins WBB at a time of considerable growth and innovation.

We Build Bots, a specialist in conversational AI and intelligent automation, helps businesses looking to automate repetitive back-office customer service processes, allowing customer service staff more time to deal with non-standard tasks, improving the organisation’s approach to customer service, as well as staff morale. It has clients across the education, utilities, local government and transport sectors.

Southampton University graduate Andy said of his appointment:

“It is great to be joining We Built Bots at such an exciting time in this companies’ development. I am keen to make significant inroads around scale and innovation in the business. “Innovation is in my blood, so this role will allow me to bring my experience of product innovation and build unique solutions for clients, not just with Conversational AI technologies but also with related technologies that will help transition from “bots” to “assistants”. “We also have big plans to scale the technology by making it easier to register and build solutions. Together with the existing management team, I’m keen to further develop our products and continue to develop an exciting and pioneering culture.”

Commenting on Andy’s appointment, Paul Shepherd, Founder of We Build Bots said:

“Andy’s appointment is an important one for us, as he has clear ambitions to help us further innovate and push AI solutions to their limits for our clients. That is an exciting prospect for all of us at WBB. “His pedigree in the AI sector speaks for itself and we can’t wait to see what he has planned for the business in the coming months and years. Watch this space.”

Launched in 2017, WBB developed the IntelAgent platform which helps organisations free up human time by developing multilingual AI chatbots that automate low value, repetitive calls and emails.