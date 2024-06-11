Tech Firm Creates Engineering Jobs as it Seeks Larger Contracts

A Cardiff technology company is set to create 15 engineering jobs as a new partnership enables it to pursue larger contracts.

IT and Managed Services provider Flotek has become an authorised installer and partner of data and fibre cabling brand CommScope, only the second company in Wales to do so.

CommScope is a designer and manufacturer of network infrastructure products, including network access systems, data centres, antennae, connectors, and various cable types and assemblies.

The Flotek Group, which was established just under two years ago, has completed 11 acquisitions, expanding into North Wales and Southern England, reaching a turnover of more than £10.5 million and increasing the size of their team to more than 80 people.

The Group has most recently forged critical client relationships with Swansea Bay NHS Trust, Powys Teaching Health Board, Cwm Taf Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Achieving the accreditation from CommScope means that Flotek can now pursue larger contracts and form communications partnerships for data cabling and fibre installation with core institutions across the UK.

Phillip Emanuel, Flotek Group Telecoms Director, said:

“This partnership will allow us to work with much larger installations throughout the UK, like other NHS Trusts, local councils, data centres or emergency services. We’re excited to build out our team to help us do this and will be recruiting 15 more engineers over the next six months to cope with the demand and grow this arm of our business to more than £2 million revenue within the next two years.”

Regional Manager of CommScope, Robert Benton, said: