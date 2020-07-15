Team Wales Approach to Tackle Climate Change

Welsh Government has welcomed a ‘team Wales’ approach across the whole public sector to realise the ambition of becoming a low carbon economy.

Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, with Welsh Government and over half of all local authorities having declared a climate emergency to date.

The ‘team Wales’ approach will be headed by the Partnership Council for Wales, made up of representatives of local authorities, NHS, Fire and Rescue Authorities (FRAs), town and community councils, the voluntary sector, Police and Crime Commissioners and Welsh Government.

The Partnership Council is the formal statutory vehicle for Welsh public services to work together on key issues for Wales, including climate change. The approach will allow these public bodies to work together to maximise resources, develop consistent communications and minimise duplication on the path to net zero, building on the good work already underway across Wales, including energy efficiency and renewable energy projects supported by the Welsh Government Energy Service and Wales Funding Programme.

Following a statement by the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs in the Senedd, it was announced the Partnership Council will work together to establish a Decarbonisation Strategy Panel providing passion leadership and vision as well as strategic overview, collaborative leadership and communication channels.

The Council’s joint statement sets out a joint programme of support, and an ambitious leadership direction to help achieve a net zero carbon public sector in Wales by 2030. Priorities will include reducing emissions associated with buildings, transport, and procured goods and services, while using our land to remove at least as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as we emit.

Partners will have a key role in supporting changes across the wider economy, through the design of their services, the economic activity they promote and their role in planning and place making.

Working towards decarbonisation will help provide long-term sustainable solutions, particularly during the Covid recovery. Welsh Government are supporting this agenda by offering technical, commercial and financial support to public bodies to implement action, and have developed a Net Zero Carbon Reporting Guide to support consistent, transparent reporting. This work will be supplemented by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) who will provide, expertise and training, and ensuring best practice is shared across Wales.

Public services across Wales have pledged to ensure decarbonisation action is embedded through:

Understanding their carbon footprint, in line with guidance for public sector greenhouse emissions reporting

Agreeing to a set of net zero commitments/pledges for COP26

Closely monitoring and reporting their current and future carbon emissions

Ensuring all local authorities have robust, evidence based net zero action plans in place, as living documents, by March 2021

Work with a new Decarbonisation Strategy Panel

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James said:

Strong leadership and political engagement across national and local government is key to achieving our target of net zero carbon zero by 2030. The current Covid-19 crisis has changed our world rapidly and in ways we could have never imagined, and decarbonisation and the environment must be central to Covid-19 recovery plans. During the crisis CO2 emissions fell by 17% and we know that new behaviours such as home working, increased use of technology and digital delivery of services, amongst others, have helped to achieve this. Whilst the immediate focus is about managing and recovering from the current crisis, we have an opportunity to build on these changes and create a sustainable low-emissions society.

Councillor Andrew Morgan (Rhondda Cynon Taf), WLGA Leader and Spokesperson for Transport, Environment and Sustainability said: