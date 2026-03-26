Team Wales Announces Landmark City Centre Display Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Team Wales has announced a new partnership with St David’s Cardiff to showcase a major city-centre installation celebrating Welsh athletes ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

As part of the collaboration, a striking 48-metre hoarding display will be installed at the shopping centre. The large-scale visual installation – equivalent in length to four double-decker buses – will highlight Team Wales athletes.

The installation will feature imagery of Team Wales athletes, the supporters kit which will be available to purchase in May, and key messaging celebrating national pride.

Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, CEO of Team Wales, said:

“Partnering with St David’s to bring this incredible display to the heart of Cardiff is a fantastic way to celebrate our athletes and build excitement ahead of the Commonwealth Games. The scale and visibility of the installation at St David’s will help us connect with thousands of people every day, showcasing the pride, passion and determination that define Team Wales.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, added:

“We’re proud to support Team Wales and showcase our incredibly talented Welsh athletes in the run up to the Games this summer. We hope guests enjoy the giant visual installation and feel inspired to get behind Team Wales as they compete internationally and put Wales on the map at one of the world’s largest sporting events.”

The installation will be located close to John Lewis in the upper level of the Grand Arcade at St David’s.