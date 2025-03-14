Business News Wales  |

14 March 2025

PPeople / Skills

Team Building Tops the List of Most Disliked Workplace Social Activities

Almost one-third (31%) of employees dislike work team-building activities, according to a new survey by workplace expert Acas.

Acas asked employees which work-related social activities or engagements they favoured least. One fifth (20%) said they disliked after-hours drinks, with 19% disliking any social activity with colleagues.

Staff may have preferences for certain types of social engagements and may be uneasy about taking part in some others at work, Acas said.

Acas is raising awareness of neurodiversity at work and recently published new advice to help employers create inclusive organisations.

Acas Interim Chief Executive Dan Ellis said:

“Work social activities can be a great way for employers to improve their staff morale, wellbeing and rapport among colleagues. Our survey has found that over a quarter of employees like different types of social engagements at work.

 

“However, it is clear from our poll that certain activities are more popular than others and some employees dislike certain social situations with their workmates.

 

“The good boss will talk to their staff, find out what team-building and social activities will get everyone motivated and think about different activities that can appeal across the workforce. The secret is to ask, listen, respond and not just assume everyone will enjoy a specific activity, just because one person does.”

Employers could talk to their staff to create more engaging activities by asking what appeals to them most from a range of suitable options.

Some staff value their personal time as important in maintaining their mental wellbeing. Ensuring that team building activities take place within normal hours will protect personal time and avoid excluding staff with parental and caring responsibilities, said Acas.

 



