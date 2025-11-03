economy-infrastructure wales white
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Climate Action - Wales Climate Week - Sidebar Advert
CBI Wales_Sidebar Button Advert_450x460
Openreach homepage sidebar
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
port of milford haven profile ad
net zero wales button
3 November 2025
Economy / Infrastructure

Taxi and Private Hire Firms Back Open Letter on ‘Taxi Tax’ Ahead of Budget

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Veezu has joined 58 other private hire operators in calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to confirm that private hire journeys will not be subject to a 20% VAT rate in the Autumn Budget.

The measure, referred to across the industry as the “Taxi Tax”, is expected to be addressed on 26 November. Operators warn that applying a blanket VAT rate of at least 20% on all private hire vehicle (PHV) fares would increase costs for millions of passengers, reduce the number of driver-partners in the sector, and threaten the future of hundreds of small and medium-sized British-founded operators across the UK. The letter also cautions that the proposal could damage local economies, particularly the night-time economy, which depends on affordable and accessible transport.

The operators also claim that the “Taxi Tax” will also hit working families and residents outside major cities, particularly in Wales, the South West and the East of England, which have far fewer accessible transport options. Within Cardiff-headquartered Veezu’s own network, more than 50% of journeys are for essential purposes such as healthcare, commuting and education, while only 12% are for leisure. Any increase in fares would disproportionately impact households that rely on PHVs for everyday mobility, the firm says.

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said:

“PHVs keep Britain moving, connecting communities that rely on us for essential journeys, and a 20% VAT hike would hit the elderly, disabled, and rural passengers hardest. The open letter is a united call from operators across the UK urging the Government to confirm that PHVs will not be subject to a 20% VAT rate. Businesses cannot plan, invest or grow while uncertainty remains, and every month without reassurance contributes to the slow erosion of one of Britain’s most essential transport services.

 

“A clear, consistent policy would protect passengers and licensed drivers from rising costs, back British businesses, and restore confidence in a sector millions depend on for everyday travel and essential journeys.”

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.



Podcast Thumbnail_ECONOMY1

Columns & Features:
Finance & Investment
3 November 2025

UK Industrial Strategy Sectors Drive Company Growth and Investment in Q3
Economy / Infrastructure
24 October 2025

GDP: Getting the Best Insight Each Month
Sport Business
16 October 2025

Football as a Catalyst for Economic Growth in Welsh Towns and Cities
Business in Focus
10 October 2025

Confidence, Capability and the Case for Business Support

More Economy / Infrastructure Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //