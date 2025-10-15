Tax and Accountancy Specialist Strengthens Team with Three New Appointments

Tax and accountancy specialist Kilsby Williams has welcomed three new experts to its growing tax team.

Joining the team as tax managers are Aron Barnes and Sarah Diggle.

Aron, a Chartered Tax Adviser who has worked for both ‘Big Four’ and local independent firms, specialises in personal tax matters, working closely with high-net-worth individuals and owner-managed businesses. Sarah is a tax professional with over 25 years’ experience in personal tax compliance, bringing with her practical insights and a client focused approach.

Completing the trio of appointments is tax trainee Joseph Davies.

Aron said:

“I am incredibly proud to be joining such a renowned company in the tax and accountancy world in South Wales. I look forward to building on my existing knowledge and supporting owner-managed businesses as well as the firm’s varied client portfolio.”

Sarah said:

“I am excited to be joining such a respected and forward-thinking firm. I look forward to using my personal tax experience to contribute to the high standard of work Kilsby Williams is known for.”

Rob Meredith, partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Aron, Sarah and Joseph to our growing team. With significant IHT changes approaching, and Making Tax Digital for Income Tax representing the most significant change in personal tax compliance since the introduction of self-assessment, Aron and Sarah’s experience will be invaluable. Joseph is also already helping us to support our corporate client base.”

Established in 1991, Newport-based Kilsby Williams works with clients locally in South Wales, extending across the UK and globally. Their clients range from sole traders to international quoted groups.