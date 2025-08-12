Tata Steel CEO Appointed Chair of UK Steel

Tata Steel UK's Chief Executive, Rajesh Nair, has been appointed as the new Chair of UK Steel, the representative body for the UK’s steel industry.

He will undertake the role in addition to his existing responsibilities at Tata Steel UK.

Rajesh brings over 36 years of experience across the Tata Steel Group to this leadership role. Since joining Tata Steel UK as Chief Operating Officer in 2021 and becoming CEO in 2023, he has played a central role in reshaping the business, the firm said, advancing its transition to low-CO 2 steelmaking.

A graduate in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Rajesh has held several senior operational and commercial roles across Tata Steel Group. He has overseen major transformation programmes across global sites, from managing the Cold Rolling Mill complex at Jamshedpur to playing a key role in the integration of Corus Group into Tata Steel in 2007.

Rajesh Nair said:

“It is an honour to be appointed Chair of UK Steel at such a pivotal moment for the steel industry and to represent the interests of Welsh steelmaking at a national level. South Wales has long been the backbone of UK steel, and it has a vital role to play in the sector’s future. I look forward to working with UK Steel members, Government and stakeholders to help build a competitive and resilient industry by addressing barriers like disproportionately high energy costs and the growing threat posed by cheap, high-emission imports.”

Gareth Stace, Director-General, UK Steel said:

“The appointment of Rajesh as Chair of UK Steel is excellent news for both UK Steel and our industry as a whole. Rajesh will bring a wealth of experience across both the global and UK steel industry to this role. His appointment could not have come at a better time as our industry looks to modernise and grow as Government prepares to publish its Steel Strategy this autumn.”

Rajesh is a Board member of Tata Steel UK and chairs Surahammars Bruks in Sweden. He is a Fulbright Scholar with advanced management training from Carnegie Mellon University and CEDEP-INSEAD. A recognised technical innovator, he holds published research and patents in galvanised steel products has been a member of committees and the Indian Institute of Metals.