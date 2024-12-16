Tata Signs First Green Steel Deal with JCB

Tata Steel UK and JCB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of low CO 2 – ‘green’ – steel.

Under the agreement, Tata Steel will supply the British construction equipment manufacturer with green steel from Port Talbot after completing its transformation plans.

JCB, which maintains a close focus on carbon reduction in its manufacturing and equipment, will integrate the steel into its machinery range.

This is the first supply agreement Tata Steel UK has made since announcing the £1.25 billion joint investment with the UK Government to transition to high-quality, low-CO 2 steel production in South Wales.

The project includes building a new 3-million-tonne per year state-of-the-art electric arc furnace (EAF)—one of the largest in the world—offering a lower-CO 2 alternative to the traditional blast furnace method.

The EAF will turn UK-sourced scrap into new high-quality steel, removing the need to ship millions of tonnes of iron ore and coal from across the world. Tata Steel’s plans will cut the site’s CO₂ emissions by up to 90 per cent and UK’s overall carbon emissions by about 1.5 per cent.

Anil Jhanji Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Steel UK said:

“One of the key drivers in our transition plans is that our long-standing and loyal customers such as JCB need green steel to meet their own decarbonisation ambitions. They want to be supplied by a trusted partner making quality steel within the UK. “This announcement that two of the UK’s largest manufacturers are working together to create a low-carbon supply chain is an important step in the UK’s transition to a circular economy.”

Wayne Asprey, Group Purchasing Director, JCB added:

“Tata Steel is a long-term supply partner for JCB and this agreement marks an essential next step in our journey towards supply chain decarbonisation. We are fully supportive of Tata Steel UK’s investment proposals and are pleased to be one of the first customers to endorse those plans by making this agreement to secure British-made green steel as soon as it is available.”

JCB has led the way in decarbonisation in its industry, starting with its Road to Zero programme in 2010. It has achieved many industry milestones, such as developing the first-ever electric mini-digger in 2018, creating the first hydrogen-powered machine in 2021 and continuously expanding its range of fully electric-powered equipment. It is currently putting the world's first construction machines powered by hydrogen combustion engines through rigorous testing.

Tata Steel signed a contract in October 2024 with Tenova to deliver a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace and additional advanced steelmaking equipment for its Port Talbot site. The transformation of the site is expected to start in summer 2025.

Tata Steel intends to make Port Talbot one of Europe’s premier centres for green steelmaking. The £1.25 billion investment, which includes a UK Government grant of up to £500 million, is the largest capital expenditure investment in UK steel production for decades. Seventy-five per cent of the raw materials required will be sourced from the UK, up from 10% today, which the firm says will help to maintain the country’s self-sufficiency in steel and will make steel production more resilient to global events.