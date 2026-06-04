Taste of Bodlondeb Event to Celebrate Welsh Produce, Enterprise and Community Spirit

A new food, drink and community event is set to launch in Conwy this summer as Bodlondeb prepares to welcome the wider community to the site.

Taste of Bodlondeb – Blas a'r Fodlondeb – will take place on Saturday 25 July, bringing together local food and drink traders, producers and businesses in a celebration of Welsh produce, enterprise and community spirit.

The free-to-attend event forms part of ongoing efforts to bring new activity and opportunities to the former Conwy Council offices site following the purchase of its 250-year lease in May 2025.

Visitors can expect a full day of activity, including local food and drink stalls, chef demonstrations, family entertainment and interactive activities promoting healthy eating and Welsh produce. Organisers hope the event will help increase footfall into Conwy, support local businesses and establish Bodlondeb as a destination for future cultural and community events.

A spokesperson for Bodlondeb said:

“We want Taste of Bodlondeb to celebrate everything that makes this area special, its people, businesses, produce and community spirit. From the outset, our ambition has been to work collaboratively with local organisations, producers and residents to create something positive for Conwy while supporting local enterprise and community engagement.”

Applications are now open for traders, producers and businesses interested in taking part in the event. For more information or to apply for a stall, contact Gwen at MPW Making Places Work at gwen@mpwmakingplaceswork.co.uk