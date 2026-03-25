Tank Manufacturer Appoints New MD

Balmoral Tanks has announced the appointment of Paul Edwards as Managing Director.
It comes as longstanding Managing Director, Allan Joyce, prepares to retire after more than three decades of leadership.
Paul Edwards will join Balmoral Tanks, which has a factory in Pontyclun, in March 2026 and assume full responsibility in May. Allan Joyce will remain until the end of April to ensure a smooth transition. The appointment comes as Balmoral Tanks continues to deliver its strategic five-year plan and strengthen its position as a global leader in service-led bulk liquid storage.
Bringing over 30 years’ experience in commercial and leadership positions within complex, performance-driven industrial and manufacturing environments, Paul Edwards has held senior executive roles across UK and international operations, including Europe and Asia. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Jonesco Group, and prior to this Michelin (formerly Fenner Plc), Fenner Precision Polymers and James Dawsons and Sons.
Paul has built a strong track record of driving profitable growth, leading cultural transformation and delivering operational excellence. He has held full P&L responsibility for multi-site manufacturing operations, consistently improving gross margin, strengthening safety cultures and delivering strategic capital investment programmes to support long-term growth.
Paul Edwards said:
“Allan has built something very special over the past three decades, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to build on that legacy. What stands out to me is Balmoral Tanks’ commitment to service-led delivery, consistent quality and the people behind the product. That combination is powerful. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team as we continue to strengthen operational performance and deliver for customers around the world.”
Allan Joyce has led Balmoral Tanks for 31 years, overseeing significant expansion, operational development and market growth. Under his leadership, the company has strengthened its reputation for engineering excellence, customer focus and dependable delivery, establishing itself as an international market leader.
Sir Jim Milne CBE, Chairman of Balmoral Group, said:
“Allan’s contribution to Balmoral Tanks over the past 31 years cannot be overstated. He has been at the heart of the business for more than three decades and a true member of the Balmoral family. His leadership, integrity and quiet determination have shaped not only the growth of the company but the culture and values we are so proud of today. Allan has earned the respect and friendship of colleagues across the Group, and his influence will be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the Board, I would like to offer our heartfelt thanks for his extraordinary commitment and the legacy he leaves behind.
“We are equally delighted to welcome Paul Edwards to Balmoral Tanks. His extensive manufacturing background, commercial acumen and proven ability to align people, process and performance make him exceptionally well placed to lead the business into its next phase.”