Talyllyn Railway Awarded £150,000 Cultural Recovery Fund Grant

Talyllyn Railway has received a £150,000 grant boost from the Welsh Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund to meet the financial challenges relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund aims to provide essential support to organisations in the sector which have all seen a dramatic loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

Talyllyn Railway plans to use most of the grant on its winter maintenance programme, which includes completing an overhaul on ‘Talyllyn’, locomotive No.1.

Other projects include providing electric vehicle charging points, installing heating in more carriages, Abergynolwyn playground refurbishment, a comprehensive interpretation strategy for the railway and other heritage projects and enhanced video conferencing facilities.

The grant will enable the railway to prepare for the 2021 season, when it is hoped that life will begin to return to normal and passengers will make a welcome return.

The Narrow Gauge Railway Museum Trust, located in Talyllyn Railway’s HQ buildings at Wharf Station, has also been awarded £27,000 towards Covid-secure measures and other costs.

Ian Drummond, the railway’s fundraising officer, thanked everyone who helped with grant applications.