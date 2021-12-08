Talking Transport – CCR Metro Plus Programme

Business News Wales has launched a new 10 part series talking to the key individuals involved in rolling out the CCR Metro Plus Programme in their local authority areas, with a view to explaining what the projects are about, what the ultimate benefits to the local communities will be when the projects are complete, and how and when Metro Plus’ bold vision is being delivered.

What is Metro Plus?

Metro Plus is a £50m programme designed to support the creation of the South Wales Metro – an integrated transport system that will transform the way passengers travel across the Cardiff Capital Region.

The purpose of the programme is to invest in specific initiatives in each and every local authority that will complement the South Wales Metro activity by putting in place additional facilities that will lead to increased accessibility to public transport for all travellers across and between each area within the region. The projects are wide-ranging; from establishing new park and ride facilities with EV charging on-site, to new rail and bus interchanges equipped with secure bike parking and easier access, not least in Cardiff, where new infrastructure will allow for 20% of the capital’s commuters to travel by bus by 2030.

Metro Plus is a vital response to the pressing needs for sustainable travel. It’s about connecting public transport in new ways and delivering the essential social and economic benefits that will bring to communities. At its heart its ultimate aim is to help create a new ecosystem for travel in South East Wales; revitalising essential travel connections, encouraging behavioural change and helping communities prosper.

Who’s paying for it?

The Metro Plus Programme is being jointly financed by the Welsh Government (£15m), Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (£15m), plus £20m from the local authorities themselves, along with additional private investment.

Where are the projects up to?

Most of the Metro Plus projects are actively underway with some out for consultation, others with tenders approved, contracts awarded and ready to start construction and some are still at the development stage.