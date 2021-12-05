Talented Ben Wins a Bronze Medal in Butchery WorldSkills UK Final

Talented North Wales butcher won a bronze medal in the prestigious contest to find the most skillful butcher in the UK.

Ben Roberts, 29, from M. E. Evans Traditional Butchers, Overton on Dee, was judged third in a tense Butchery WorldSkills UK final where just one point separated the top four butchers following two days of competition at Reaseheath College, Nantwich.

Jason Edwards, 27, who co-runs Littlers Butchers, Hartford, near Northwich, won the coveted gold medal, Ben Tindale, 32 from G. Shearer & Son Butchers, Holbeach, Lincolnshire was the silver medallist and Codie Jo Carr, 20, who this week launched JoJo’s The Village Butcheress at Gollogly Spar, Keady, was highly commended.

“I was pleasantly surprised to win the bronze medal in my first competition,” said Ben Roberts. “I thought I was going to be a lot further off the benchmark but I grew into the competition as it progressed. It was a fantastic experience

“Knowing now how close the result was, I feel a bit gutted that I didn’t win the gold medal, but that’s because I am naturally competitive.

“Time management was probably my biggest challenge. It’s part of the learning curve and something I have to practise and plan better in future competitions.

“It was neck and neck going into the last task, but I think Jason has a little more competition experience than the rest of us and that pulled him ahead.”

Ben is a member of the Craft Butchery Team Wales squad while Jason and Ben Tindale are members of Team GB squad. Both teams will be competing at the World Butchers Challenge in Sacramento, USA in September 2022.

“Following the Christmas rush, I shall be rolling up my sleeves ready for Sacramento and going into the World Butchers Challenge with a real spring in my step,” added Ben.

The other finalists were Jonah Clarke, 22, from M & W Farm Meats, Portadown, Ethan Hubbard, 17, from G. Shearer & Son Butchers, Holbeach and Richard Silverman, 41, The Lambing Shed Farm Shop, Knutsford.

The competition focused on the essential skills required for a successful career as a multi-skilled butcher within the food manufacturing industry. Butchers were tested for overall skill, innovation, creativity, presentation, work ethic, method and approach to tasks, carcass and primal utilisation, waste and safe and hygienic working practice.

Organised by pan-Wales training provider Cambrian Training, the Butchery WorldSkills UK competition is supported by an Industry Steering Group and sponsored by The Institute of Meat, The National Craft Butchers, The Worshipful Company of Butchers, Hybu Cig Cymru/Meat Promotion Wales and supported by FDQ.

Chris Jones, head of Cambrian Training’s food and drink business unit, said:

“It was probably the closest final we have had, with the positions changing quite a few times on the last day. “Special thanks go to Reaseheath College for hosting the final this year.”

The final was judged by Keith Fisher from the Institute of Meat, Roger Kelsey from The National Craft Butchers and Viv Harvey, an independent consultant.

Anyone wishing to support Ben and the rest of the Craft Butchery Team Wales at the World Butchers Challenge with sponsorship is asked to contact Chris Jones on [email protected] . He will explain the sponsorship opportunities available to give the team the best chance possible of bringing the trophy back to Wales.