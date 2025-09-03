inno tech logo
3 September 2025
Innovation / Tech

Talent Focused Studio Launches in Cardiff to Power Global Gaming Careers

space rangers purple

Rocket Science Group has officially launched Space Rangers, a new talent-focused studio based at its European HQ in Cardiff.

The initiative is designed to connect global gaming professionals with the industry’s most in-demand roles, all from the heart of the Welsh capital.

“The gaming industry has been tough over the last few years”, says Rebecca Thomas, Global Head of Talent at Rocket Science Group.

 

“Rocket Science has launched Space Rangers to support job hunters to get back into gaming.”

Demand for skilled game developers, producers, and creatives remains strong. Space Rangers aims to meet that recruitment demand, while supporting job seekers navigating a shifting landscape.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:

“This addition to the Rocket Science Group’s offering reflects the huge success they have achieved since opening their European HQ in Cardiff just two years ago. Space Rangers will offer the Welsh Games industry a unique service, by opening up new job opportunities and boosting our workforce’s experience and skills. This is an excellent example of how Welsh Government investment in the creative sectors can boost the Games industry, by empowering companies with massive potential with the support they need to reach new heights. Llongyfarchiadau.”

After receiving job creation support from the Welsh Government, via Creative Wales in August 2023, the launch reinforces Rocket Science Group’s commitment to growing Cardiff’s role as a future-facing global gaming hub.



