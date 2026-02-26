Talbot Wharf Skills Academy Showcases Opportunities for Young People

A visit to Talbot Wharf highlighted how investment in advanced vocational training is helping secure the future of steelmaking in Port Talbot while opening up high-quality career pathways for young people across Aberavon, the Upper Afan Valley and Maesteg.

David Chadwick MP and Senedd candidate and educator Dean Ronan visited JES Group Ltd and its specialist training arm, The Skills Academy, to see how the company is supporting Tata Steel UK’s transition to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking, a move designed to safeguard long-term steel production while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Established in 1982, JES Group employs more than 100 skilled staff and remains a key supply-chain partner within the steel industry. Alongside supporting the shift to lower-carbon steelmaking, the company is expanding into renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon capture and major infrastructure projects, positioning Port Talbot Docks as a strategic industrial hub for the future.

At the centre of that ambition is The Skills Academy, created in 2023 and now operating as a centre of excellence for welding, fabrication and pipefitting training. The Academy is Wales’ only TWI Certification Ltd Certified Organisation under the CSWTO scheme, delivering internationally recognised qualifications aligned with modern industry needs.

During the initial visit, the delegation met learners undertaking hands-on training, including young people supported through initiatives such as the Cynnydd project, which has operated across South West Wales to support those at risk of disengaging from education.

Impressed by the Academy’s ability to combine rigorous industrial standards with tailored learner support, Dean Ronan returned later in the week for a dedicated follow-up visit to observe its work with Cynnydd-supported learners in greater depth.

Drawing on his experience as a teacher working with young people in residential care, and his previous background in further education, Mr Ronan explored how this model could inform longer-term thinking around vocational pathways for young people across Aberavon, the Upper Afan Valley and Maesteg.

Director of JES Group, Justin Johnson, said:

“We were very pleased to welcome David and Dean to Talbot Wharf and to showcase how we are supporting the transition to Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking while preparing for the next phase of South Wales manufacturing. By investing in welding, fabrication and pipefitting, the core industrial ‘black skills’, we are creating well-paid, long-term career opportunities and positioning Port Talbot Docks to play a key role in renewable energy manufacturing, including Floating Offshore Wind.”

David Chadwick MP added:

“The transition to Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking is about securing the long-term future of steel in Port Talbot. What stands out here is that companies like JES are investing not just in infrastructure, but in people. The Skills Academy is equipping learners with the advanced technical skills that will underpin both steel and renewable energy industries.”

Dean Ronan said: