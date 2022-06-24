Take a Walk on the Wild Side in Secret Forest on Industrial Estate

A “magical” secret forest in the middle of one of Europe’s biggest industrial parks is being opened up to the public.

The ancient six-acre woodland belongs to the eco-friendly Jones Village Bakery and is located next door to their new 140,000 sq ft super bakery on Wrexham Industrial Estate.

They have created a nature trail and installed benches where people can go for a walk and relax during their lunch hour or their morning break.

As well as being an amenity for their own staff, the family firm are keen for workers from other companies on the estate to enjoy a taste of the countryside.

Erlas Black Wood was once part of a large area of medieval hunting parkland before most of the land was industrialised during the Second World War.

The broad leaf woodland includes native species like oak, ash and willow and it’s known there are tawny owls nesting there, as well as being an important habitat for greater crested newts.

Beneath the canopy of trees, the woodland is carpeted with an array of colourful plants including Wood Anemones, Wild Garlic, Dog Violets and Early Purple Orchids.

The bakery have also created three ponds to provide a haven for the wildlife and there are plans to set aside part of the site for allotments where bakery staff can grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Nature lover Jaz Robinson, a new product development technologist, has now also been appointed as the Village Bakery’s environment champion and her role includes managing the wood.

She said:

“I love the countryside and I live on a smallholding where we also have an ancient woodland so I was delighted to be involved in this fantastic project. “It’s a great place to come at lunchtime because you can switch off from work and be at one with nature. “Once you’re a few metres into the woodland you would never believe that you’re actually in the middle of a massive industrial estate. “It’s a chilled and relaxing space with paths and benches where you can sit and have your lunch.”

According to managing director Robin Jones, being as environmentally friendly as possible was an important part of their ethos.

He said: