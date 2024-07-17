Syrian Refugee Graduates from Cardiff Metropolitan University

A Cardiff Metropolitan University student has graduated almost five years to the day she arrived in Wales as a Syrian refugee.

Inas Alali arrived in the UK with her two young children under the UN Refugee Resettlement Programme in July 2019, after escaping Syria for Lebanon. Her transition to Cardiff was supported by the UK Government, a process that involved rigorous interviews and relocation logistics. Despite the initial barriers, Inas quickly adapted, driven by her passion for education and her previous experience as a maths tutor in Syria.

“When I arrived in the UK, everything was ready for me,” Inas reflects. “I started working and integrating into society. Education was always my goal.”

Her educational journey at Cardiff Met began after years of preparation, including improving her English proficiency through courses and examinations like GCSE and IELTS.

“Cardiff Met has been an amazing place for me,” Inas said. “From the very first day, I felt proud to be part of this university. The support I received from my tutor, Leanne Davies, and the entire community here has been invaluable.”

Having graduated along with her classmates from Cardiff School or Education and Social Policy, Inas is now working full time with ACT Training.

Leanne Davies, Senior Lecturer in PGCE PCET and Preparing to Teach at Cardiff Met, said:

“Inas has shown exceptional determination and kindness throughout her studies. She has been an asset to the School of Education and Social Policy, our university, and her success is truly well-deserved. “She shared her story with me during a very difficult tutorial at the start of her journey on the PGCE PCET at Cardiff Metropolitan University and I listened to this strong and determined woman, battling against policies, politics, cultural differences and personal grief and against all these odds, she stood steadfast and committed to her studies, her children, and to her dream of teaching adults in the UK. “I am in awe of her resilience and positivity and wish her every success in continuing her teaching journey at ACT training.”

Inas has been supported by RefuAid, a charity which helps those who have been forced to flee their homes in a number of ways, including access to higher education.

Emma Sinclair, CEO of EnterpriseAlumni, who is a leading supporter of RefuAid, travelled to Cardiff to see her friend cross the stage.

She said: