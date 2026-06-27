Sweet Celebration Marks 10 Years in Moneypenny’s Award-Winning Headquarters

Team members at Moneypenny were treated to ice cream sundaes as part of a special celebration marking 10 years since the company moved into its Wrexham headquarters.
Since opening in 2016, the headquarters has become renowned for its unique working environment, featuring landscaped sun terraces and gardens, spacious dining areas serving freshly prepared lunches and snacks, wellbeing spaces, collaborative light work areas, quiet reading nooks, a treehouse meeting room and even its own onsite pub, The Dog & Bone. Behind the scenes, specialist acoustic engineering and soundproofing help ensure the very highest standards of call handling, creating an environment where both colleagues and clients benefit.
Wendy Swash, Chief Operating Officer at Moneypenny, said:
“When we moved into these offices 10 years ago, our co-founders, Ed Reeves and Rachel Clacher, wanted to create something very different – a workplace built around people. They believed that investing in an environment where colleagues could thrive, collaborate and enjoy coming to work would have a positive impact on both our team and our clients.
“Ten years on, that vision remains as important as ever. While the office itself is special, what really makes this place extraordinary is the people who bring it to life every day. Today's celebration was just a very small thank you for the role they have all played in building the culture that makes Moneypenny what it is.”