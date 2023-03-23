Swansea’s Regeneration Tops the Agenda at this Year’s Swansea Conference

The regeneration of the Swansea region has been announced as the headline topic at this year’s Swansea Conference on March 29.

The conference’s opening session at 9.30am in Swansea Arena will be a Swansea Region Regeneration Update featuring speakers including council leader Rob Stewart, Debbie Green, Chief Executive of Coastal Housing, Professor Elwen Evans from Swansea University, and Tonia and Ian Morgan from contractor Morganstone.

The session will cover recent milestones including the opening of Swansea Arena, the new bridge over Oystermouth Road, the neighbouring coastal park, the completion of a £3m improvement of Wind Street, and improvements to The Kingsway.

It will also look ahead to completion of schemes such as the Penderyn Whisky visitor centre and at Hafod Morfa Copperworks site, the construction of the new five-storey, modern and flexible office development at 71/72 Kingsway, and the revamp of the copperworks site by Swansea contractors John Weaver on behalf of the council.

Discussing what’s on the session agenda, Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“The council has recently secured £20m from the UK Government as part of its Levelling Up programme. This will be invested in a Lower Swansea Valley improvement project focused on the restoration of more heritage features at the Hafod Morfa Copperworks site, improving links between the River Tawe and city centre with the copperworks site, and the upgrade and enhancement of Swansea Museum.”

He added that the 71/72 Kingsway scheme is worth £32.6m a year to Swansea's economy. It will be a carbon zero in operation, with Bouygues UK on site as the main contractor as construction continues.

“The Swansea Bay City Deal is also playing an important role in the regeneration of Swansea and the wider region, helping to fund Swansea Arena, as well as other key developments such as the 71/72 Kingsway building.

“These are just two of a number of projects aimed at breathing new life into Swansea city centre by attracting more visitors and footfall and creating more well-paid job opportunities in the heart of the city.

“There are a lot of other exciting milestones for the City Deal in 2023, which will further benefit Swansea and the region. These include major construction work on the Pentre Awel leisure and business facilities in Llanelli, significant progress on the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Innovation Matrix project at SA1 in Swansea, and the formal opening of the Bay Technology Centre in Neath Port Talbot.”

Zoe Antrobus, founder and managing director of 4theRegion, which delivers the conference, added:

“The opening session of this year’s conference will definitely inspire pride in our city. It will highlight the local contractors and businesses involved in regenerating the city and include exciting new announcements for what lies ahead. It’s an important opportunity to get a full view of the ongoing transformation of Swansea.”

