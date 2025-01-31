Swansea’s Dementia Hwb Supports Over 5,000 People in First Three Years

Over 5,000 individuals living with dementia have been supported by Swansea’s Dementia Hwb since opening in 2022.

Dementia Hwb at Swansea's Quadrant Shopping Centre is proud to celebrate its third anniversary, marking three years of dedicated service, support, and community building for individuals and families affected by dementia.

Since its opening in January 2022, the Hwb has provided assistance to more than 5,000 individuals, solidifying its reputation as a vital resource for those living with dementia. Due to increasing demand, the service has expanded significantly, introducing 13 Mobile Hwb venues across Swansea and a second Dementia Hwb in Port Talbot, which opened on January 30, 2024.

The Hwb is staffed by 9 dedicated team members, including one member of staff living with dementia. It also benefits from the invaluable contributions of 16 regular volunteers and 16 partner organisations, including Age Cymru West Glamorgan and Alzheimer’s Society Wales. Together, they provide a wide range of services to the local community.

Over the past year, the Hwb has received £140k of Welsh Government IRCF funding to carry out works for a bespoke, dementia friendly space, in response to feedback from visitors. The Hwb worked with Stirling University Dementia Services Design Centre architects to carry out the works, which has improved lighting, acoustics, visual contrasts and reduced visual clutter of information.

Over the past three years, the Hwb has not only supported individuals locally but has also played a key role in global dementia research. The team has shared insights and experiences with professionals from Sweden, New Zealand, Canada, and South Korea, contributing to a deeper understanding of dementia worldwide.

To mark this milestone, a celebratory event was held at the Hwb (January 29th), with attendees including HM Lord-Lieutenant Louise Fleet JP, High Sheriff of West Glamorgan, Mrs Melanie James JP, the Lord Mayor of Swansea Paxton Hood-Williams, Michaela Morris, Dementia lead for Improvement Cymru volunteers, and representatives from partner organisations.

A representative from Centurion Group, owners of the Quadrant Shopping Centre, commented:

“It is fantastic that the Hwb has had such a positive impact on those living with dementia across the region. They provide essential advice and guidance and we are proud to have provided the space for them to deliver their service.”

Hannah Davies, Dementia Hwb Manager, added:

“Reaching our third anniversary is a testament to the importance of this service. The Hwb continues to challenge the stigma around dementia, providing a safe, welcoming space for individuals to seek support and share their concerns. “With over 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, it’s vital to have accessible resources like this. As our services expand across Wales, the Quadrant Dementia Hwb will remain the benchmark for everything we strive to achieve.”

Located near the Bus Station entrance to the Quadrant Shopping Centre, the Dementia Hwb serves as a unique drop-in information centre. Supported by Dementia Friendly Swansea, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, Age Cymru West Glamorgan, and other local organizations, the Hwb is funded by the West Glamorgan Region Integration Fund. Originally planned as a six-week trial, the Hwb’s continued success highlights the enduring need for its services.