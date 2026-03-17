Swansea’s Day’s Motor Group Welcomes Council Leader for 100-Year Celebration

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart has visited Day’s Motor Group to meet company leaders and help celebrate its centenary.

The visit marked 100 years since the business was founded in 1926 by Charles Edward Manton Day on St Helen’s Road in Swansea, when it began as a Singer dealer before forming a long‑standing relationship with Ford Motor Company in 1934.

Now led by the fourth generation of the Day family, the company remains under the stewardship of Chairman Graham Day, assisted by his sister Director Jill Day, and his son Russell Day, CEO and Managing Director.

Over the decades the business has grown from eight employees to more than 500 staff across over 14 sites throughout the UK, making it one of the largest Welsh‑based dealer groups.

Today, Day’s represents leading vehicle manufacturers including Ford Motor Company, Peugeot, IVECO, Chery and Geely, while also operating successful divisions such as Day’s Fleet, Day’s Rental and Day’s Finance.

Russell Day, CEO and Managing Director of Day’s Motor Group, said:

“Reaching 100 years is an incredible milestone for our family and for the whole Day’s team. Our growth and success over the past century would not have been possible without the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our colleagues. “Swansea has always been central to our story, and we’re proud to continue investing in the region while expanding our operations across the UK. “This milestone isn’t just about looking back over 100 years — it’s about the next chapter. Swansea has always provided the foundations for our success, and we remain committed to investing in new technology, new skills and sustainable mobility here in the region. “We truly appreciate the council’s ongoing support and look forward to building the next chapter of our journey together.”

During the visit, Cllr Stewart met members of the Day family and staff to hear about the company’s growth and its long‑standing contribution to the regional economy.

Cllr Stewart said: