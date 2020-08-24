Swansea University Unveiled as Swansea City’s New Front of Shirt Sponsor

Swansea University is delighted to announce that it will be the new front of shirt sponsor for Swansea City ahead of the forthcoming 2020-21 season.

The University will sit on the front of the first-team’s new home and away shirts for the duration of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The logo will also feature on the home and away shirts of the club’s under-23 and ladies teams, while the club’s young supporters will now be able to wear the same replica shirt.

To further support the sponsorship, Swansea University will also retain its status as Swansea City’s Exclusive Higher Education Partner.

The University, whose logo featured on the club’s back of shirt and training wear and travel wear worn by players and staff last season, will also continue their West Stand stadium sponsorship, as well as branding on Swans TV Live fixtures streamed to the club’s international and UK supporters.

Swansea City’s new home and away kits for the 2020-21 season will be released soon.

Andrew Rhodes, Registrar and Chief Operating Officer at Swansea University, said:

“We are very pleased to be the front of shirt sponsor for Swansea City next season. “Building on our partnership with the football club as its Higher Education Partner, which was recently renewed for the next three years, this sponsorship deal brings huge benefit to Swansea University as we look to recruit students for the future. “The relationship is more than just sponsorship and extends into our elite sports offering, as well delivering support for students and the local area. “We would like to thank everyone at Swansea City for their continued support and we look forward to what we hope will be a successful season on and off the pitch.”

Swansea City’s head of commercial, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, added: