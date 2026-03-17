Swansea University to Support Argentine Creative Entrepreneurs Through International Bootcamp

Swansea University’s School of Management has partnered with UK-based consultancy Libra Europe to deliver the 2026 Diseño Argentino Exponencial — Creative Bootcamp, an international entrepreneurship programme supporting emerging entrepreneurs across Argentina’s design and creative sectors.

Co-produced by Fundación Bunge y Born and the British Council, the Bootcamp brings together 15 up-and-coming entrepreneurs for a six-month hybrid programme focused on innovation, creative problem-solving, and sustainable business growth.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative is part of a wider effort to strengthen collaboration between Argentina and the United Kingdom within the creative economy.

Building on this mission, the 2026 edition introduces new modules that reflect evolving industry needs, including:

Artificial intelligence applied to creative and management processes

Marketing for sales

Pricing

Participants will explore how digital technologies can accelerate product development and support data-driven decision-making in rapidly changing markets.

Drawing on the School of Management’s expertise in innovation and entrepreneurship and Libra Europe’s capability to connect technology with operational practice, the programme supports participants to develop sustainable, scalable business models through a blend of masterclasses, practical workshops, and mentoring.

Professor Andrew Thomas, Head of the School of Management, said:

“I am delighted the School of Management has the opportunity to work with partners on the Argentine Exponential Design – Creative Bootcamp 2026, and we are excited to be supporting the entrepreneurs’ creativity and innovation.”

The Bootcamp is designed for entrepreneurs working in design-driven sectors such as:

Industrial and product design

Clothing, leather goods and accessories

Development of biomaterials

Contemporary craft

Textile products

In addition to sector-specific training, participants will join a growing international network of creative professionals, gaining access to a host of collaborative opportunities and specialised knowledge.

Rob Baldwin, Solutions Director at Libra Europe, added:

“We are proud to be working with British Council Argentina and Swansea University to deliver the 2026 DAE Creative Bootcamp. We are supporting creative businesses through applied workshops and international collaboration.”

By combining international expertise with deep local insight, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation, expanding opportunity, and empowering the next generation of Argentine entrepreneurs to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Applications for the 2026 Diseño Argentino Exponencial — Creative Bootcamp are now open and will close on Friday 27 March.

Eligible entrepreneurs can apply via the programme website.