Swansea University Holds Major Incident Training for Paramedic Students

Swansea University has staged a major incident training exercise for final-year paramedic students at its Singleton Campus.

The exercise also involved staff and members of the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust (WAST) in a simulated factory explosion scenario resulting in multiple casualties.

The scenario was designed to provide a realistic environment with accurate scenes and injuries, aimed at enhancing the students' skills in triaging, transporting, and managing patients during major incidents.

Matt Waters, Lecturer on the Paramedic Science BSc at the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Science and co-organiser said:

“One of the most valuable aspects of this exercise is the opportunity for our paramedic students to experience interoperability in action. Working alongside other emergency services gives our students first-hand insight into how coordinated, multi-agency responses function in major incidents. Understanding each agency’s role and communicating effectively across agency boundaries is vital in any emergency situation, and this exercise reinforces the importance of good collaboration. “Preparation for the paramedic role isn’t just about clinical skills. It’s about thinking clearly under pressure, managing limited resources, prioritising care, and maintaining professionalism in chaotic environments. This exercise places students in exactly those conditions, with the safety net of a simulated setting, helping to build their confidence, resilience, and ability to lead when it matters most. “These kinds of practical, immersive experiences are what make our programme at Swansea so impactful. They ensure that when our students qualify, they are not only clinically competent, but also ready to work as part of a wider emergency response team, with a strong understanding of the real-world demands they will face.”

Professor Jayne Cutter, Head of the School of Health and Social Care, added:

“Patient outcomes are vastly improved with early and effective intervention, and this experience will instill confidence in our students to respond effectively to an actual major incident. Training exercises such as these are hugely beneficial to our students are they prepare for their future as practicing healthcare professionals and they go hand in hand with the existing simulation and immersive learning opportunities that underpin all of our healthcare professionals’ training here at Swansea.”

Scott Evans, a third-year paramedic student from Rhondda, said: