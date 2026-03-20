Swansea University Graduates Win Top Awards for Transforming Lives

Two Swansea University graduates have been honoured in the British Council’s Study UK Alumni Awards 2026, receiving national recognition in India and Ghana for their leadership and contributions to social impact, culture, and creativity.

The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate international graduates of UK universities who are driving positive change in their fields and communities worldwide.

In India, Pavan Kumar Sriram has been named the winner of the Social Action Award for his work as a global changemaker.

After overcoming significant early-life adversity, Pavan received an Erasmus Mundus scholarship, which enabled him to study at Swansea University, where he graduated in 2010 with a Master’s in Computational Mechanics. This experience helped him rebuild his confidence and clarify his purpose, going on to found Kohort.

Now one of the world’s largest platforms for scholarships and academic opportunities, it has so far reached 600,000 students and helped 1,100 learners secure scholarships worth £28 million.

He later founded the Growth Collective, a movement dedicated to building systems of belonging for queer youth in India. After only a year, the initiative has reached 2,300 young people and trained 20 emerging changemakers.

Pavan said:

“This recognition feels like a full-circle moment. My journey began at Swansea University, where I learned that education can be a powerful tool for designing fairer systems — values of curiosity, fairness, and inclusion that continue to guide everything I build today.”

Swansea’s second international recognition this year is Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, honoured in Ghana with the Culture, Creativity and Sport Award.

After completing her Master’s in International Relations at Swansea University in 2014, Vida used her grounding in cultural diplomacy to challenge the male‑dominated newsroom culture she entered and to advocate for greater national recognition of the arts.

Her work as a journalist, public relations specialist and creative arts analyst has shaped policy conversations across Ghana, earning her the National Pundit of the Year Award in 2022 for driving political engagement with more than 300 creatives.

As spokesperson for Ghana Music Awards Europe, she has expanded global visibility for more than 100 artists, while her work as Head of Public Relations at Burniton Music Group has supported the development of emerging talent across the industry.

Beyond the media, Vida has worked with KPN INSPIRES — part of the Kwahu Professionals Network — to empower more than 100,000 students through nationwide school tours that address gender bias and support talent development. After joining the Network of Women in Broadcasting (NOWIB) in 2025, she aims to help reach 200,000 girls by the end of the year.

Vida said:

“I recognise that knowledge is power, but whenever you graduate from Swansea University, the phrase changes and becomes knowledge is transformational power because Swansea University transforms you and sets you on a path to stay unique and relevant in your field of work. This award is a true reflection of this and of my hard work in the industry.”

Vida’s achievements, along with Pavan’s, highlight the transformative power of education and Swansea University’s commitment to nurturing leaders who drive positive change.

Professor Deborah Youngs, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at Swansea University, said: