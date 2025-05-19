Swansea University Alumnus Funds Global Lounge to Unite Students Across Cultures

Swansea University has unveiled its brand-new Global Lounge, a space designed to bring students together, celebrate diversity, and create a welcoming community for all.

Located in the University’s Fulton House, the Global Lounge will serve as a meeting point for both international and home students, offering a range of activities, events, and opportunities to connect.

Students can look forward to:

Language Cafés – to learn and practise Welsh, French, Spanish, Chinese and more, guided by language leaders

Cultural events and celebrations – From listening to a Welsh harpist to experiencing a traditional Indian or contemporary Bollywood dance, students can immerse themselves in customs from around the world

Social and networking events – Opportunities for students to expand their global friendships and professional connections

An additional pop-up Global Lounge – Ensuring students on the university’s Bay Campus enjoy the same enriching opportunities.

The Lounge is the vision of Andrew Shin, who graduated from the university in 1989 with a degree in management science.

As an international student from Hong Kong, Mr Shin cherished his time in Swansea and hopes to help future generations of students build lasting connections, helping them flourish in their new environment.

Mr Shin said:

“Swansea University brings together a lot of different students from around the world, and I believe they all would benefit from a special place, like the Global Lounge, where they can learn about each other's backgrounds, from their diverse cultural backgrounds to their culinary specialities and languages.”

Mr Shin returned to the university’s Singleton Campus to officially open the Lounge. With live music, cultural showcases, and interactive activities, it was a chance to see his vision come to life.

The event also featured a number of speakers, including Esmaralda Joseph. Originally from South Asia, Esmaralda is a graduate of MSc Cognitive Neuroscience and now volunteers for Discovery and Go! Social.

She said:

“To me, and I’m sure for most other international students, what the Global Lounge signifies is a celebration of the incredible strength, perseverance and bravery that it takes to think and speak in different languages simultaneously. “Regardless of which country or city you are from and what language you think in, the Lounge is where you can celebrate the incredible bravery that made you come here.”

Niamh Lamond, Swansea University Registrar and Chief Operating Officer, said: