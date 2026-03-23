Swansea Tidal Lagoon Plans Take a Step Forward

Plans to deliver a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay have taken a major step forward following a landmark agreement between Swansea Council and Batri Ltd.

The deal will see the former Tir John landfill site transformed into a major new solar farm, creating the clean energy foundation for a wider programme of renewable energy projects, including the proposed tidal lagoon.

The lagoon would harness the power of the tides to generate predictable, renewable electricity.

The wider project will create thousands of skilled jobs and drive significant long-term economic growth for Swansea and the wider area.

The development of a new solar farm is the first major step in the ground-breaking initiative and will be delivered in three phases, with planning permission already in place for phase one.

The solar farm is expected to generate around 3 megawatts of electricity at peak output — enough to power hundreds of homes — and will be funded through private investment, without the need for council or government funding.

This would then help create the energy needed for the delivery of other elements of the overall project, which is being led by Batri Ltd in the area of Swansea port and Fabian Way.

This includes a tidal lagoon, a data centre, a high-tech battery manufacturing plant, floating solar, and a renewable energy transport hub.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“Our ambition is to become one of the leading renewable energy regions in Europe by creating a once-in-a-generation tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay. “The plan for Tir John is a strategic first step to create part of the energy infrastructure that’s needed to allow the lagoon project’s tidal and land elements to proceed. “A range of other renewable energy technologies will also be included in the overall project, helping create thousands of high-quality jobs while laying the foundations for long-term investment and sustainable growth. “A tidal lagoon here would put the city on the world map for renewable energy and deliver clean power for decades. The momentum is building, and the vision is very much alive.”

Stephen Hughes, Chief Technology Officer at Batri, said:

“This is an important moment because it is where the overall Swansea project starts to become real on the ground. “Tir John will generate renewable energy from its new solar farm, but its role is bigger than that. It begins to create the energy base for the wider project – one that can support future industrial development in Swansea, including a battery facility that will create significant skilled jobs as later phases come forward.”

The lagoon would form a striking new landmark along Swansea Bay, combining energy generation with public spaces, leisure opportunities and a new visitor attraction celebrating marine ecology and climate innovation.

The overall Swansea project continues to progress through planning, development and reporting milestones, with further announcements expected as additional phases reach the appropriate stage.