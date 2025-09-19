Swansea Spin-Out Awarded £650k Grant for Slug Control Technology

Swansea University spin-out company Bionema Group Ltd has been awarded a major funding boost from Innovate UK.

The £650,000 grant will see Bionema, a leader in biocontrol and sustainable agriculture, develop the world's first systemic biological molluscicide as part of the Net-Zero Industry Launchpad: South West Wales programme.

The project, Net-Zero Slug Control: Developing the UK's First Systemic Biological Molluscicide for Climate-Smart Farming, addresses one of the UK's most persistent agricultural challenges – slug and snail infestations, which cause more than £100 million in annual crop losses in cereals, potatoes, and oilseed rape.

This groundbreaking innovation uses Loline alkaloids – known for their insecticidal and insect-deterrent properties – derived from endophytic grasses to deliver a safe, sustainable, and dual-action solution:

Active protection: bait pellets enriched with Lolines attract and eliminate slugs and snails; and,

Systemic protection: Lolines are absorbed into plants, making crops resistant from within.

Unlike traditional synthetic molluscicides, which are toxic to wildlife and contribute to high carbon emissions, Bionema's bio-based pellets are non-toxic, biodegradable, and capable of capturing carbon. This aligns with DEFRA's Environmental Improvement Plan, the UK Sustainable Farming Incentive, and Wales' Net Zero Industry Launchpad strategy, while contributing to multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Minshad Ansari, Founder and CEO of Bionema Group, said:

“This Innovate UK funding accelerates our mission to replace polluting chemical pesticides with safe and effective biological alternatives. “Our systemic molluscicide will not only protect crops and boost yields, but will also contribute directly to carbon reduction, healthier soils, and more sustainable farming practices. It demonstrates how Welsh innovation can deliver solutions of global significance for food security and climate resilience.”

The project will be delivered in collaboration with Swansea University, Eurofins Agrotesting UK, and Applied Insect Science (APIS). Together, the consortium brings expertise in biopesticide formulation, analytical chemistry, regulatory compliance, and large-scale field validation.

Technical Director of ASTUTE research centre, Swansea University, Dr Fawzi Belblidia added:

“We are proud to collaborate with Bionema on this groundbreaking project. By combining Swansea University's scientific expertise with Bionema's innovation and biocontrol industry leadership, we are helping to develop a climate-smart solution that will benefit farmers, the environment, and the Welsh economy, while positioning Wales as a global leader in sustainable agriculture.”

The 18-month programme will optimise formulations, validate performance through UK-wide field trials, and prepare for regulatory approval. The project is expected to generate £50 million in the UK and £100 million globally by 2035.