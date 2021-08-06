Swansea Siblings to Run Restaurant at City’s New Coastal Park

A Swansea brother and sister are on board to run a new food and drink business forming part of the city’s emerging Copr Bay phase one district.

Ryan and Lucy Hole – owners of The Secret Hospitality Group – have signed a lease for a 1,400 square foot restaurant and café being constructed at the 1.1-acre coastal park next to Swansea Arena.

Due to open at the end of 2021, the new restaurant and café will have capacity for about 60 people as well as outdoor seating.

Sustainability will be at the heart of building. Designed by a company called Pinelog, the restaurant and café structure will include materials from sustainable sources along with solar panels to minimise its environmental footprint.

The Secret Hospitality Group also own The Secret Beach Bar & Kitchen on Mumbles Road, as well as The Optimist Bar & Kitchen in the Uplands area of the city.

The newest restaurant in the group will join the others by having its produce supplied by local businesses within 10 miles of Swansea, further supporting the local economy.

Ryan Hole said:

“We did not think twice when this opportunity came knocking. “Swansea Council’s £1 billion transformation of the city is a vote of confidence in the future of the area and will offer opportunities to people like us and businesses like ours. “Our latest restaurant will be a new landmark for Swansea, part of a brand new destination for residents and visitors to enjoy great food and drink, and just a stone’s throw away from the Arena and our stunning coastline. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the transformation of our city and to play a part in it.”

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) will operate Swansea Arena.

Copr Bay phase one is being delivered by Swansea Council, working alongside development manager RivingtonHark. Construction of Copr Bay phase one is being led by Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Benefitting local people and local businesses is key to all regeneration in Swansea, including Copr Bay phase one, so it’s great news to welcome The Secret Hospitality Group on board as operators of the new restaurant and café. “Set within the new coastal park that’s now starting to take shape next to the Swansea Arena, this attraction will become yet another new destination and meeting place for Swansea residents and visitors to the city. “This is a further sign of progress for our £135 million Copr Bay phase one development, with our landmark bridge now in place and construction of the 3,500-capacity arena continuing at pace.”

Part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, Copr Bay phase one also includes new homes, more business units and hundreds of new car parking spaces.

The landmark bridge forming part of the scheme is part-funded by the Welsh Government's Active Travel fund.

