Swansea Secures New Agreements to Help Boost Connectivity

Swansea Council has signed two additional open access agreements with leading UK digital infrastructure providers Ontix and Cellnex.

These non-exclusive agreements allow the companies to use council-owned assets such as street lighting to deploy small cell infrastructure to help boost mobile network capacity across the city during busy periods.

Having this option available means that businesses and residents are less likely to have signal dropouts during peak usage times, providing a strengthened overall infrastructure in the city.

Open access agreements are part of a wider effort across the Swansea Bay City Region to improve digital infrastructure, supported by Swansea Bay City Deal's Digital Infrastructure Programme. These initiatives aim to deliver reliable services and drive innovation.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council and Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal Joint Committee, said:

“Having multiple agreements in place shows our commitment to building the digital infrastructure Swansea needs to thrive socially and economically.”

Richard Williams, Director of Acquisition at Ontix, said:

“This is a great step forward in building strong partnerships with Swansea Council. We look forward to future collaborations in such a digitally progressive region.”

This brings the total number of open access agreements signed to three in the past 18 months, supporting Swansea's ambition to improve connectivity, attract investment, and strengthen the local economy. Multiple agreements provide flexibility for future digital upgrades and can generate revenue through access fees, creating opportunities for growth, the council said.

Camilla Vautier, Commercial Director at Cellnex UK, said: