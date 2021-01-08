Swansea RFC Sign Swansea Based Property Experts

Belvoir Sales and Lettings have agreed on a new partnership with Premiership rugby team, Swansea RFC.

The agreement enables the Swansea based property experts to offer their full portfolio of services to players, management and sponsors alike and includes prominent branding at the ground.

“We are delighted to support The Whites,” said Ben Davies, Belvoir Managing Director, “and as a local business, we are thrilled to be associated with such a historic club.”

The Whites, one of Wales' most successful rugby clubs, have had their season suspended due to the pandemic, but are looking forward to the return of rugby at St Helens as ex-player and director David Blyth explained.

“Like many sports teams, our season has been disrupted by the coronavirus, but we're thrilled to attract Belvoir as a new sponsor and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

The deal comes at a time of rapid growth for the multi-award-winning estate agency, who have offices in Sketty, Mumbles and have recently moved their city centre operation to a new site on Trawler Road in the Marina.