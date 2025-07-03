Swansea Retains Purple Flag Status for 11th Consecutive Year

Swansea has secured Purple Flag status for the 11th consecutive year.

The sought-after accreditation is a recognition of a commitment to creating a dynamic, secure and vibrant evening and night-time economy.

Purple Flag aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres from 5pm-5am.

The award highlights Swansea's blend of entertainment, dining and culture – all while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors in the evening and night-time economy, Swansea Council said.

Assessors said that key successes in Swansea’s submission included:

the “outstanding” Help Point, a specialist city centre treatment facility providing care to vulnerable people who require treatment as a result of accidents or injuries.

the strong partnership commitment and enthusiasm for Purple Flag

a well-staffed CCTV room with high-resolution cameras covering key areas of the city

excellent communication between partners in the evening and night-time economy.

Partners involved in the management of Swansea’s evening and night-time economy include various departments at Swansea Council, Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), South Wales Police, British Transport Police, the Office of the Police Crime Commissioner of South Wales, Mid & West Wales Fire Service, Swansea Street Pastors, Swansea Hospitality Forum and Pub and Club Watch, St John Ambulance Cymru, Swansea University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, many city centre businesses and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

Council cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said:

“Purple Flag status reaffirms that Swansea city centre is a vibrant and viable place that keeps visitors coming back for more. “We’re delighted to be flying the flag once again. “The partnership works hard on keeping people safe – and this means that great initiatives can flourish so everyone has a great time out in a safe environment. “The city's council-driven £1 billion regeneration is strengthening Swansea's appeal, with fantastic improvements including the new arena and transformed Albert Hall. “There's much more to come, including a greener, more welcoming Castle Square Gardens.”

Andrew Douglas, manager of Swansea BID, said:

“At Swansea BID, we work tirelessly in collaboration with the council, police, venues and others to ensure visitors can enjoy Swansea’s brilliant food and drink venues safely. “Our taxi and night marshals are an integral part of the city's night-time economy, and the Pubwatch scheme we facilitate with the venues was something that impressed the judges.”

South Wales Police head of community and partnerships Mark Kavanagh said:

“Swansea retaining its Purple Flag status for another year is excellent news and reflects the scale of the work being carried out by the Safer Swansea Partnership. “Initiatives such as the Swansea Help Point, the student volunteers, and vulnerability awareness training, together with a consistent and reassuring police presence, all helps to make sure that people visiting Swansea and enjoying the available nightlife, are kept as safe as possible. “South Wales Police is committed to tackling substance use, violent crime and anti-social behaviour in the city, and we cannot achieve this without the help and support of our partners and the public.”

There are 90 Purple Flag destinations across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Malta, New Zealand and Australia. Locations range from world renowned tourist destinations to small market towns.

Purple Flag has represented the gold standard evening and night-time economy management for nearly 15 years.