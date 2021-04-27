Swansea Project Proposals Invited for £3m Funding Scheme

Communities and businesses in Swansea now have the chance to benefit from a £3m funding scheme.

The funding opportunity forms part of the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund, which is aimed at supporting people and communities across the country.

Bids are being invited for Swansea project proposals that either support people into employment or invest in skills, local businesses or communities.

Other properly constituted organisations that can bid include community and town councils, universities, colleges and third sector groups.

All project proposal bids, which have to be received by 5pm on Friday May 21, will be assessed and shortlisted by Swansea Council before submission to the UK Government for final decision in the late summer.

Martin Nicholls, Director of Place at Swansea Council, said:

“This is an opportunity for groups of businesses, business representative bodies, third sector organisations, colleges, community and town councils, universities and other eligible organisations in Swansea to benefit from a funding scheme that will further help support our city’s economic recovery from Covid-19. “Any project proposal bid we receive for potential shortlisting will need to fit in with our regeneration plans for Swansea, while also either investing in skills, local businesses or communities and places. “This could be anything from project proposals that promote work-based training or the advancement of digital inclusion to proposals that support entrepreneurship, decarbonisation, rural connectivity or the improvement of green spaces. “The council has set up a dedicated website with more information, and officers are on hand to help with any queries from interested groups.”

Larger project proposal bids of up to about £500,000 will be prioritised for potential shortlisting, with successful bids having to be delivered by the end of March 2022.

Visit www.swansea.gov.uk/CRFSwansea or email [email protected] to find out more.