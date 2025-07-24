Swansea Mum Launches Growing Events Business with Support from Business Wales

A single mum of three from Swansea has overcome redundancy to start-up and grow an in-demand events and marketing consultancy.

Having been made redundant in 2024 from an event management role, Obaidah Sbeitan decided to take full control of her career path and the future of her family by becoming her own boss. After, returning to university to gain a Master’s in marketing, she enlisted Business Wales for expert guidance to create Beseen Events and Marketing.

Business Adviser Hadi Brooks worked with Obaidah to ensure the consultancy was founded on sound business planning, forecasting, and best practice. This included aligning the business with Business Wales’ Green Growth and Equity pledges, which enable pro-active businesses to work sustainably, and ensure inclusive and fair workplaces.

Less than a year after launching, Beseen Events and Marketing has already built a strong customer base as Obaidah drives forward ambitious plans to launch major events in Swansea and the surrounding area, including a Mardi Gras-style parade in city centre for Halloween 2026.

Those plans could soon see Business Wales further support the company’s growth by guiding Obaidah as she explores potential funding options that will allow her to recruit and capitalise on increasing client demand.

Obaidah said:

“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur. It’s been my dream, but I put it on hold for a while to focus on being a mum. After going back to university, I realised how much I loved combining events and marketing, that’s when I knew I had to make it happen but wasn’t quite sure where to begin and that’s when I was recommended Business Wales.”

Working with Hadi has enabled the marketing entrepreneur to access workshops and training specifically designed to help new business owners navigate challenges managing tax, financing, and cash flow.

Obaidah continued:

“Hadi’s guidance has been immeasurable to tackling the challenge of a start-up. Hadi was there to listen to every idea I had and helped me narrow that list down to create a plan for the company I’d pictured for years. She was there for every step, and I wouldn’t be in the position I am currently without her support.”

Business Wales Business Adviser Hadi Brooks said: