Swansea Market Traders Offer Home Deliveries Following Venue’s Closure

Swansea Market businesses will be doing their bit for city communities despite the closure of the city centre venue.

A number of stallholders have set up a home delivery service to provide essential food supplies to local households.

The decision to close the market to the public was taken jointly by Swansea Council, which runs the venue, and stallholders who sold essential supplies – mainly food – there until Saturday.

Council officers and traders wish to do all they can to help the city tackle coronavirus, including an adherence to strict social distancing principles.

Robert Francis-Davies, the council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“Closing the venue was the right thing to do in the interests of fighting this deadly pandemic. “I thank the stallholders for their continuing efforts on behalf of our communities; I know the home delivery service will continue to be popular – and I urge the public to continue supporting their local market.”

Nick Jones, chair of the Swansea Market Traders Federation, said:

“Traders continued to open their stalls up to Saturday, providing essential food supplies – but it became clear that the best option was to close to the public. I urge everybody to follow Government guidance on social distancing and self-isolation. “A number of our food traders offer a home delivery service and – thanks to them still having access to the market – that will go on. Like the council which is working hard to help its communities, the market is here for Swansea.”

Swansea Market was named Britain’s best large indoor market this year in a competition run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).

It is the permanent home to more than 100 businesses, hosts casual traders, puts on regular events and attracts around 80,000 shoppers every week.

Stallholders’ contact details – www.swanseaindoormarket.co.uk/market-stalls/