Swansea Manufacturing Firm Celebrates Growth Plans and New Investment

Swansea manufacturing firm Viscose Closures continues its growth plans after recently being recognised as Manufacturer of the Year in the under £25m category at a recent award ceremony.

As well as demonstrating growth in recent challenging times, by launching its strategic roadmap the leading manufacturer of tamper evidence was also able to project substantial plans to grow the business over the next five years.

Viscose Closures has been proudly manufacturing in the UK for over 125 years and in Swansea for 70 years. It produces tamper evidence and anti-counterfeiting solutions for packaging and also offers a wide range of caps and closures from its HQ at Swansea Enterprise Park.

Viscose was recently successful in obtaining funding from the Welsh Government Economic Recovery Fund that will provide enhancements to productivity and improve lead times for customers. In addition to this, Viscose has commissioned new wide-ranging equipment that will both increase the speed of orders and provide more options for customers.

The new equipment enables the further development of sector specific product ranges primarily for Pharmaceutical; Scientific Equipment and Testing; Cosmetics and Home Fragrance markets. The increase in productivity will also result in an increase in headcount in manufacturing and an expansion in hours of operation. To support this growth, Viscose is recruiting two new customer services associates.

Vince Minchella, CEO, Viscose Closures, said:

“Sustained investment is critical to any business and central to our goal of growing a global brand presence. Using our experience and resourcefulness in innovation to drive new product development and to serve our diverse, international customer base in new ways. One of the keys to our longevity is the ability to look forward, innovate and invest accordingly.”

Viscose has a long history of working with Welsh Government on a number of innovation projects, seeking new ways to enhance its already strong eco credentials. Viscose is also working closely with MADE Cymru to collaborate on an innovation partnership. MADE Cymru is a suite of EU-funded projects delivered by University of Wales Trinity Saint David, with the project focusing on helping organisations adapt to the opportunities of Industry 4.0.

As a manufacturer of compostable and biodegradable tamper evident packaging solutions, the company continues the critical research into bio plastics and closed loop supply chains to help create a sustainable world. Future investments in their manufacturing processes will build on the driving principle of validating the commitment they have made to protecting the environment and reducing their carbon footprint.