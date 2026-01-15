Swansea Manufacturer Secures £400,000 Finance to Drive Growth and Expand Production Capacity

A Swansea-based packaging manufacturer has secured £400,000 of finance to purchase cutting-edge printing technology, marking the second major funding package the business has received from Lloyds in just over two years.

The funding represents a significant milestone for the 125-year-old business, which manufactures packaging that’s designed to show if a product has been opened or interfered with. It will enable the firm to expand its offering as a leading UK shrink sleeve supplier while reducing its environmental impact.

As a result of the loan from Lloyds, Viscose Closures has been able to purchase state of the art new equipment which replaces an older solvent-based gravure printer with modern flexographic technology that uses water-based inks, while producing less waste. Unlike gravure printing, which relies on large volumes of solvents and energy-intensive processes, flexo printing is cleaner, more efficient, and easier to maintain.

The transition is expected to deliver annual utility savings of £16,000, increase production efficiency, perform twice as fast as the previous machine and reduce set up waste by 87%. The improvements support both the company's internal environmental goals and growing customer demand for eco-conscious packaging solutions.

The latest funding follows a finance package from Lloyds in 2023, which enabled Viscose Closures to install 250 solar panels and upgrade manufacturing equipment. That included £135,000 through Lloyds Clean Growth Financing Initiative and £115,000 in Asset Finance for a new Diamond Duplex Slitter and Re-winder machine.

The solar power system, installed in summer 2023, has delivered impressive results over the past two years. The installation has saved enough CO₂ emissions to equal planting 2,000 trees or driving 485,000 km – more than 12 times around the Earth.

The business employs 41 people across Swansea and distributes products worldwide, including the USA, parts of Asia and Europe. As the world's only producer of the plastic-free shrink sleeves – a biodegradable, compostable, and plastic-free tamper-evident band, the company has built a reputation for sustainable innovation in packaging manufacturing.

Emma Blackmore, Head of Commercial at Viscose Closures, said:

“This second funding package from Lloyds represents a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable growth. The new flexographic press doesn't just allow us to expand our offering as a shrink sleeve supplier – it fundamentally changes how we manufacture. “We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved with the solar panels, and this latest purchase shows our ongoing commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Thanks to Lloyds Bank, we've been able to reduce our carbon footprint even further.”

Josh Williams, Regional Manager for Wales at Lloyds, said: