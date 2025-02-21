Swansea Man Named FlixBus Driver of the Year 2024

Alex Strawbridge has been named the FlixBus UK Driver of the Year 2024, operating services with operator partner Cymru Coaches.

Originally from Swansea, Alex received the highest ranking of all drivers on the fast-growing UK FlixBus network last year, and is the first Welshman to win the award.

40-year-old Alex joined Swansea-based operator Cymru Coaches as a FlixBus driver in 2024 on its Bristol Airport–Swansea route.

He has since become a friendly, familiar face for passengers, particularly commuters, often driving at night while other forms of public transport are not available for workers.

Alex said:

“I didn’t expect anything because I see providing a great customer experience as part of my job getting people from A to B. But it’s a massive honour, and I really appreciate the recognition from FlixBus.”

Customers praised his kind manner, clear announcements, and commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe journey.

FlixBus Senior Operations Manager Francesca Hand said:

“Drivers like Alex are often the reason passengers return to FlixBus, so we couldn’t be more delighted to present him with Driver of the Year. “So many customers commented on how approachable and professional he was, with a focus on safety and punctuality.”

Alex added:

“For me, consistent communication is key. You need to be informative, have patience, and greet passengers with a smile. Whether I’m taking people to the airport for a well-deserved holiday or getting them home after a long day, it’s so important to create a relaxed environment.”

With FlixBus expanding this summer, Alex is encouraging more drivers to consider the industry, saying:

“There’s a lot of growth at FlixBus, and I’d recommend anyone give it a go. If you love driving, you’ll love this job.”

Steve Pearce, Managing Director of Cymru Coaches, said: