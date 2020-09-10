Swansea Legal Firm Re-opens Office with All-Female Team

Regional law firm Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have re-opened their Mumbles Office with a new team at the helm.

Led by residential conveyancing specialist Charlotte Hewins, the Mumbles Office is set for a new lease of life and becomes the first all-female office within the firm’s network of community branches.

“Equality is a key driver for us,” said partner Sara Plant, “and our new Mumbles team is a reflection of the direction in which our firm is moving.”

Specialising in a range of legal matters, the Newton Road office can help individuals, families and businesses with a diverse portfolio of services, and are looking forward to working with clients in the SA3 area and Gower.

“Whether you are buying or selling a home,” said Charlotte, “the team here will be on hand to offer expert advice and help our clients prevent legal problems.”

A key service area for the office will be the Wills, Probate and Lasting Power of Attorney advice given by resident specialist Jenna Osborne.

“A Will is something people perceive as being for the elderly,” explained Jenna, “however I am looking forward to working with people of all ages to make sure they have their affairs in order in the most tax-efficient way possible.”

The office will also be used by the divorce and family law team, as department head Sara Plant explained.

We deal with the biggest cases in the region, and have successfully represented businessmen and women, property dealers, sports stars and more when navigating their divorce proceedings and look forward to maintaining our Mumbles presence.”

The firm is also looking to continue the support it offers to the local business community as well as the thriving sports clubs in the village.

“The office has been a key part of the local community for many years,” continued Charlotte, “and we are extremely proud of the relationships we have with Mumbles Rangers, Mumbles Cricket Club and Mumbles Rugby Club and look forward to supporting the village over the years to come.”

The re-opening comes hot on the heels of the firm’s new Llanelli office, which opened in Murray Street earlier this month and will be the legal practice’s main branch to service the West Wales market.