Swansea Joins Global Network of Biophilic Cities

Swansea has been officially recognised as a Biophilic City, joining an international network of places such as San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver and Oslo that are committed to putting nature at the heart of urban life.

The successful designation follows a joint application by Swansea Council, Natural Resources Wales and Swansea University, and reflects the city's long-term work to strengthen green and blue infrastructure, support biodiversity and improve wellbeing through designing and incorporating more nature into our urban spaces.

As part of the global Biophilic Cities Network, Swansea will share learning and best practice with cities around the world, while showcasing local innovation and leadership in nature-led urban regeneration.

Since 2020, around one hectare of greens roofs and walls have been installed in the city centre, designed to capture and hold water, reduce local surface flooding and create ‘buzz highways' across the city with food and shelter for pollinators and invertebrates. They also provide summer cooling and winter insulation for buildings, helping reduce energy use and make the city more liveable for residents and businesses.

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Infrastructure, said:

“This recognition reflects the progress already being made in Swansea to put nature at the centre of how the city grows and regenerates. It reinforces our commitment to creating healthier, greener and more biodiverse places that benefit communities now and in the future.”

Two projects supporting this approach are already underway: the biophilic-designed Biome building in Swansea city centre – being led by Hacer Developments – and the REPAIR research programme, funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

Professor Geoff Proffitt, of Swansea University, said:

“The Biome demonstrates how biophilic design can work in practice, while the REPAIR programme will help us better understand how nature-led regeneration impacts people, places and the wider environment.”

Fran Rolfe, Green Infrastructure Specialist at Natural Resources Wales, said: