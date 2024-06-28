Swansea Housing Development Reaches Halfway Point

A homebuilder has almost reached the halfway point of construction at a Swansea development.

Bellway’s Parc Mawr development at Penllergaer near Swansea will comprise 184 new homes off Brynrhos Crescent to the south of the village when complete.

The properties will be made up of 147 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 37 affordable homes for local people through shared ownership or rent. Bellway has already completed and handed over 20 of the affordable properties and built 60 of the private homes.

The firm released drone photographs to illustrate progress on site.

Rhodri Davies, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:

“These drone shots really give a perspective on just how far we have come with construction on Parc Mawr. The development is proving very popular because it is such a varied scheme with affordable homes and a range of house sizes and types that appeal to people at different stages of life and with different budgets. “We are finding that a mix of first-time buyers, families and commuters working in Swansea are finding just what they are looking for here at Parc Mawr.”

To date 60 of the properties are sold and occupied, while a further 13 have been reserved.