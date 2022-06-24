Swansea Goes Green as City Businesses Tackle Climate Change

Hundreds of Swansea businesses will come together next week to promote decarbonisation as the city’s drive towards net zero continues.

Taking place at the Brangwyn Hall, the Green Recovery Business Conference on Monday June 27 is being organised by 4 The Region in partnership with Swansea Council.

Including speakers and exhibiting stalls, the conference will showcase Swansea businesses of all sizes helping build the city’s green economy.

Lasting from 9.30am to 3pm, the conference will also help point businesses in the direction of financial support, understand the obstacles some businesses may face, and give practical tips on how businesses can best decarbonise.

The event is being funded by Swansea Council through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The aim of the conference is to share examples of best practice from local businesses, help others in their drive towards decarbonisation and inspire a shared sense of purpose and vision. “We’re all in this together, but the commitment and innovation of our fantastic local businesses means Swansea is already on the right path to realise our net zero city goal by 2050. “As a local authority, it’s important we set a great example, so it’s pleasing that we’re making so much progress in our ambition to be a net zero council by 2030. “Over the last 12 years, the council has cut its carbon emissions by 61%, helping Swansea become a more green and prosperous city.”

Dawn Lyle, of 4 The Region, said:

“We want to hear about what businesses are already doing and discuss what we could do collectively, to create a resilient green economy for Swansea. There are actions every organisation can take, like promoting active travel and using renewable energy. There are also big ideas that require collaboration. We are excited to come together as the business community to talk about the future, and we would like to encourage any business to attend and be part of the discussions.”

Ange Bettany, co-founder of Hoogah Café, Bar and Kitchen on Brynymor Road, will be among those at the conference.

She said

“Along with a particularly intense focus on recycling and training our staff in food waste, we place considerable emphasis on sourcing as much as our produce as possible from the local area. “These little decisions businesses make on a day-to-day basis are vitally important because they combine to make a huge impact. “Swansea has made great strides in the last five years or so in terms of sustainability and ethical trading, which is starting to become more and more embedded in our culture. “The conference will be exciting because it’ll help businesses like ours to meet likeminded people, while also enabling all in attendance to learn new techniques that will make an even bigger difference in future.”

Feedback from the conference will help inform a collective plan of action for local companies.