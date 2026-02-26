Swansea Business logo
26 February 2026
 SWANSEA 

Swansea Garden Centre Launches New Foodhall  

The Foodhall by Dobbies, new retail space design opened at Dobbies Garden Centres, Tewkesbury,Gloucestershire. – Picture by Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Ltd- © Thousand Word Media Ltd 2025. 

Dobbies has unveiled a new cottage kitchen garden style foodhall at its Swansea store.

To mark the first weekend of opening from Thursday 26 February, sampling of some of the new products will be available at various times, and one customer through the doors will win a hamper filled with selected products.

Matthew Coombes, General Manager at Dobbies’ Swansea, said:

“We’ve been working hard on the new format that’s inspired by a cottage kitchen garden and brings together essentials, treats and seasonal variety through a range of both popular and new brands. We’re excited to welcome customers in to see the new foodhall and try the ranges for themselves.”



