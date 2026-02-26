Swansea Garden Centre Launches New Foodhall

Dobbies has unveiled a new cottage kitchen garden style foodhall at its Swansea store.

To mark the first weekend of opening from Thursday 26 February, sampling of some of the new products will be available at various times, and one customer through the doors will win a hamper filled with selected products.

Matthew Coombes, General Manager at Dobbies’ Swansea, said: