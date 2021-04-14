Swansea Firms Revitalise Their Premises and Brands During Lockdown

Businesses across Swansea City Centre have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds to revitalise their premises and brands during lockdown, so they can welcome visitors and consumers back in style.

Clubs, restaurants, cafes and venues, including La Braseria, Bambu, Belle Vue Bistro, The Bunkhouse, Hangar 18, The Perch, Cwtch Café, Franco, Social bean, The Gamers’ Emporium and the No Sign Bar are among the many popular places that will look smarter and refreshed when the city centre opens up again, and Swansea BID (Business Improvement District) has praised the businesses for their continued investment in their firms and in the city centre during such challenging times.

Russell Greenslade, Swansea BID Chief Executive, said:

“It is great to see so many of our BID area businesses rise to the very weighty challenges we have been facing due to the pandemic, by investing in their businesses. We all want to see the city centre bounce back and blossom, and what better way than to show consumers that Swansea is really worth visiting again, once lockdown comes to an end? Our venues, clubs, bars, restaurants and cafes have always been a big draw for visitors and this will continue to be the case once lockdown eases and a new-look city centre emerges. We have worked hard as a BID to help facilitate some of the financial support made available by the Welsh Government via Swansea Council and we know this has helped some businesses upgrade and provide more outdoor facilities as the summer approaches.”

Liam Davies, General Manager of Bambu in Swansea’s Wind Street, said: